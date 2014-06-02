OS X Yosemite makes your Mac and iPhone best friends, adds caller ID, calling from Mac, and more

Apple has introduced new features in OS X Yosemite to give you greater continuity between your Mac and your iPhone.

Detailing the new features at WWDC in San Francisco, the new awareness that Yosemite brings will bridge the divide between PC and mobile devices.

You Mac will now be able to keep track of SMS messages received on your phone - so rather than just giving you access to iMessages, you'll now be able to see those messages from contacts who are using regular old-fashioned SMS.

Taking it a step further, you Mac will also be able to give you caller ID when your phone rings. You phone could be in your pocket or bag and a notification on your Mac will tell you who it is.

The system will require both your Mac and your iPhone to be on the same Wi-Fi network and be logged into the same Apple ID.

You can then use your Mac to take that call, using it as a speakerphone, which is going to be really handy.

It works in the other direction too: you'll be able to find a number on your Mac, hit the button and place that call, via your iPhone.

Apple demonstrated, placing a call the Dr Dre live on stage.

Additionally, Apple has introduced a Handoff feature. This will let you continue what you were doing on your Mac on your iPhone or iPad. The idea is to let you step away from your desk and just resume what you were doing, with an icon appearing on your iPad display. You simply swipe up and you can be back on that website you were browsing.

Apple Mac OS X Yosemite will be available free later in the year.

READ: Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite: Everything you need to know