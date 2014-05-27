  Apple to live stream WWDC 2014 online

Apple has announced it will live-stream the Worldwide Developer Conference for 2014 in San Francisco next week. The annual conference will run from 2 June to 6 June.

The company first announced the conference in April, sending invites to the media. Apple typically uses WWDC as a stage for revealing a new operating system, or at least some details about it. We expect, or at least hope, to see iOS 8 unveiled as well as an OS X Mavericks update at this year's event. We also hope to see some hardware upgrades or at least a refresh and maybe even an announcement on the rumoured Beats acquisition.

The live-streamed keynote - which Apple described as a "special event" - kicks off on 2 June at 10 AM PST. It will feature all of Apple's major announcements. Other than that, confirmed subjects being discussed at various non-live streamed events include design, app frameworks, SDK services, location and motion, graphics and games, media and core OS, tools and performance, and more.

READ: WWDC 2014 rumours: What to expect at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference

Apple typically live-streams major events or keynotes, so today's news isn't too surprising though still exciting. If you are just as pumped, visit Apple's Events page to watch the main keynote next week.

Streaming video requires Safari 4 or later on Mac OS X v10.6 or later, Safari on iOS 4.2 or later, or QuickTime 7 on Windows. You can also watch via Apple TV on a second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 5.0.2 or later.