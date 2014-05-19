  Apple-approved drug dealing game Weed Firm tops iTunes charts

A controversial free game has rocketed to the top of Apple's App Store charts. Currently sitting in first pace on the UK's free apps chart is Weed Firm, a time management/simulation game that puts you in the shoes of a drug dealer.

In the game, you must grow and sell cannabis in order to fulfil a number of tasks and ultimately accrue an enormous personal wealth. Along the way you have to bribe the police, fox gangsters and there are even sexual undertones with certain customers - one of which offers a lap dance for cash.

As it is, it's actually a good, addictive game, with over a thousand positive reviews on iTunes. There are in-app purchases, but you are not forced to spend money and it is possible to do well in the game without having to. However, it's perhaps surprising that Apple approved the game considering its content and subject. And we wonder whether it will be available for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch for long.

Indeed, the game, also previously known as Weed Farm, was available on numerous unofficial Android markets too until it was removed. Some of them still offer it, but you will obviously have to turn off the protection option in your device's security before it will download and install. It's not available on Google Play although rival marijuana growing simulation game Weed Farmer is, along with many other related apps.

Developer Manitoba Games presents a disclaimer when Weed Firm starts: "The creators of this game do not encourage the cultivation or use of cannabis. The plot of this game is solely a work of fiction and should be viewed only as such," it says.

Perhaps that's enough for Apple these days. You can download Weed Firm from iTunes for free yourself to make your own mind up.