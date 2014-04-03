  Apple WWDC 2014 announced for 2 June start in San Francisco, iOS 8 tipped

Apple's annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC, will run from 2 June to 6 June 2014 in San Francisco.

Typically Apple reveals a new operating system, or at least some details about it, at these events. This year we'd expect, or at least hope, to see iOS 8 unveiled as well as an OS X Mavericks update. We'd also hope for some hardware upgrades or at least a refresh. Perhaps this could be the year we see Retina display versions of the MacBook Air and iMac at last?

The invite suggests something like that. If you stand back from the dotted image, they become more solid. Apple often puts hints in its invites to what might be unveiled and, although we might be wrong, it screams pixels to us.

Other than the keynote, confirmed subjects being discussed include design, app frameworks, SDK services, location and motion, graphics and games, media and core OS, tools and performance.

Last year at WWDC 2013 Apple unveiled OS X Mavericks, iOS 7, iTunes Radio, the new MacBook Air models and even the latest Mac Pro. And in previous years we've had ranges of iPad applications.

One thing we're pretty sure of is that it will save a new iPhone for a dedicated launch later in the year.

Details of keynote timings should follow soon from Apple which may shed more light on what we can expect.