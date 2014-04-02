Apple updates iWork following Office for iPad debut, letting you share read-only documents and more

Apple has updated its iWork productivity suite across all platforms. The changes are already live for web and should land for OS X and iOS sometime later today.

Starting with Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on iCloud.com, all three web apps now feature improved Retina display support, an upgraded design for the editor tab, and the ability to open iWork documents directly through iCloud Mail and share them in a view-only/read-only mode. Previously, when you shared a document via iCloud, anyone could edit it.

Each app also received a number of enhancements. Keynote, Apple's presentation app, now lets you edit charts within imported documents, while Numbers, Apple's spreadsheet app, sports improved pop-up menus. As for Pages, Apple's word processor, it features improved text wrapping, new templates, and the ability to edit charts within imported documents.

Apple has tweaked iWork just days after Microsoft released a feature-rich version of its Office productivity suite for iPad. Although both sets of apps have their unique benefits and disadvantages, today's upgrades from Apple will narrow any possible feature gaps.