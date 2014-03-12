  How to stream Apple's iTunes Festival at SXSW online

Apple has partnered with Vevo to stream its first iTunes Festival in the US.

The concert series kicks off Tuesday night in Austin, TX at the SXSW conference.

Vevo will be streaming concerts of the 15 different artists through apps on iOS and Apple TV. Furthermore, Vevo's website has a page with the stream, but you'll need to be using Safari for it to work.

Like in years past, Apple will also be streaming the iTunes Festival for free via the iTunes Store on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or PC, or accessed on demand after. The gigs will also be available to watch through the iTunes Festival app on iOS devices or in HD on Apple TV.

This marks the first iTunes Festival in the US, festivities that have been reserved for London in the past. The SXSW show is a blend of music, film and interactive entertainment from 11 to 16 March, making it a perfect place for the iTunes Festival to debut across the pond.

"We're excited about the incredible line-up of artists performing and SXSW is the perfect place to debut the first iTunes Festival in the US," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of internet software and services.

We've compiled the show times below.

Tuesday

Coldplay (11pm EST / 3:00am GMT)

Imagine Dragons (9:30pm EST / 1:30am GMT)

London Grammar (8:30pm EST / 12:30am GMT)

Wednesday

Kendrick Lamar (10pm EST / 2:00am GMT)

ScHoolboy Q (9:45pm EST / 1:45am GMT)

Isaiah Rashad (9pm EST / 1:00am GMT)

Thursday

Soundgarden (11pm EST / 3:00am GMT)

Band of Skulls (9:45pm EST / 1:45am GMT)

Capital Cities (9pm EST / 1:00am GMT)

Friday

Pitbull (11pm EST / 3:00am GMT)

ZEDD (9:45pm EST / 1:45am GMT)

G.R.L. (9pm EST / 1:00am GMT)

Saturday