  Flock off Flappy, Apple and Google no longer interested in Flappy Bird clones

The Flappy Bird saga has almost run its course. The game was removed from app stores by its creator Dong Nguyen and although we never really found out the real reasons why - we still don't buy that it was because it was "too addictive" - even the flood (flock?) of new Flappy Bird clones is slowing down.

There's a good reason for this. Both Apple and Google are now reportedly turning down games with "Flappy" in the title.

Just one look at either the iTunes App Store or Google Play will confirm that there are still plenty of other options, at different levels of playability, but new apps are being refused.

Apple, for example, told Ken Carpenter of Mind Juice Media that his app, Flappy Dragon, was rejected because the "app name attempts to leverage a popular app". He took to Twitter to complain about the decision.

"This is just not my f***ing week: rejected," he wrote. "Which app? FB doesn't exist!?!?!"

Further tweets confirm that other developers have been rejected by Apple as well. And Google has followed suit. "Yeah, I was rejected from Google Play too," wrote Carpenter in a follow-up tweet.

Developers are being urged to change the names of their "Flappy" apps.

To be honest, will we really miss them?