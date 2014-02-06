Phonejoy for iPhone app tells you which iOS 7 games work with MFi controllers

There's a new app in the App Store, Phonejoy, that will finally tell you which iOS 7 games work with a MFi controller.

Phonejoy is a self-dubbed "social catalogue with over 150 games", meaning it has discovered several games in the App Store that are compatible with a MFi controller. Phonejoy has its own MFi controller, called Phonejoy, so it has likely launched the app to help gamers find titles specifically designed for its certified controller, and others like the MOGA Ace Power and Logitech PowerShell Controller, or even the iCade.

Apple first discussed app frameworks, mock-ups and guidelines for MFi controllers during a 45-minute session at WWDC 2013, and it revealed Logitech and Moga had already begun developing certified controllers. It's now been several months since the first MFi controllers for iPhone were released, but the Cupertino company has yet to highlight any games that can actually use these controllers.

Apple's WWDC session, called Integrating with Game Controllers, not only first revealed that manufacturers were working on controllers made for the iPhone but also that this type of Bluetooth LE or wireless-enabled controllers would be called MFi controllers. When Apple opened iOS 7 to third-party game controllers, enabling console-like gaming on its mobile devices, it also encouraged developers to create games that would use third-party MFi controllers.

READ: Apple working with Logitech and MOGA on MFi game controllers

Although it would be nice for Apple to add a hub in the App Store for all MFi controller-compatible games, especially since it has been pushing the MFi initiative since last June, Phonejoy is a nice and easy-to-use alternative for discovering awesome third-party game controller titles. It's also free to download.