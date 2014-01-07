  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple's App Store raked in $10bn on downloads in 2013‏

|
  Apple's App Store raked in $10bn on downloads in 2013‏

In a momentary break from all the CES madness, Apple has revealed some 2013 sales figures from its App Store. And the results are staggering.

Customers spent more than $10 billion on the App Store last year, spending over $1 billion in December alone. In fact, customers downloaded almost 3 billion apps in December. Presumably, Apple gift cards were huge for stocking stuffers, helping to make December the most successful month in App Store history.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice-president of nternet software and services, gave credit to a line-up of "astonishing" apps during the holiday season, including "surprise hits" as Moves Afterlight. Some of 2013's biggest successes include Candy Crush Saga and Puzzles & Dragons.

READ: Best iPhone apps: First apps to download

Overall, Apple developers have now earned $15 billion on the App Store. That's likely because the store is available in 155 countries around the world, and it offers more than 500,000 iPad apps, 1 million iPhone apps and 24 app categories.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
  2. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  3. Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app
  4. Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
  5. What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
  1. Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
  2. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  3. Google Maps could get AR walking navigation in future
  4. Google Assistant's new Pretty Please mode encourages kids to say 'please'
  5. New Google Assistant voices coming this year - and you can skip saying 'Hey Google' every time

Comments