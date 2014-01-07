Apple's App Store raked in $10bn on downloads in 2013
In a momentary break from all the CES madness, Apple has revealed some 2013 sales figures from its App Store. And the results are staggering.
Customers spent more than $10 billion on the App Store last year, spending over $1 billion in December alone. In fact, customers downloaded almost 3 billion apps in December. Presumably, Apple gift cards were huge for stocking stuffers, helping to make December the most successful month in App Store history.
Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice-president of nternet software and services, gave credit to a line-up of "astonishing" apps during the holiday season, including "surprise hits" as Moves Afterlight. Some of 2013's biggest successes include Candy Crush Saga and Puzzles & Dragons.
READ: Best iPhone apps: First apps to download
Overall, Apple developers have now earned $15 billion on the App Store. That's likely because the store is available in 155 countries around the world, and it offers more than 500,000 iPad apps, 1 million iPhone apps and 24 app categories.
- Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
- What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
- Google Maps could get AR walking navigation in future
- Google Assistant's new Pretty Please mode encourages kids to say 'please'
- New Google Assistant voices coming this year - and you can skip saying 'Hey Google' every time
Comments