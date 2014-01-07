  Apple's App Store raked in $10bn on downloads in 2013‏

In a momentary break from all the CES madness, Apple has revealed some 2013 sales figures from its App Store. And the results are staggering.

Customers spent more than $10 billion on the App Store last year, spending over $1 billion in December alone. In fact, customers downloaded almost 3 billion apps in December. Presumably, Apple gift cards were huge for stocking stuffers, helping to make December the most successful month in App Store history.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice-president of nternet software and services, gave credit to a line-up of "astonishing" apps during the holiday season, including "surprise hits" as Moves Afterlight. Some of 2013's biggest successes include Candy Crush Saga and Puzzles & Dragons.

Overall, Apple developers have now earned $15 billion on the App Store. That's likely because the store is available in 155 countries around the world, and it offers more than 500,000 iPad apps, 1 million iPhone apps and 24 app categories.