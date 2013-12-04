  Could you ever see yourself falling in love with Siri?

Does the sound of Siri's voice make you swoon? Well Joaquin Phoenix certainly feels something for his voice assistant in the upcoming film Her.

It's a science-fiction romance movie set to hit US cinemas on 18 December. It is written, directed and produced by Spike Jonze. IMDB says: "A lonely writer develops an unlikely relationship with his newly purchased operating system that's designed to meet his every need."

Phoenix plays Theodore Twombly. He's that weird and lonely writer who develops a controversial relationship with a voice assistant named Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson. The cast also features Amy Adams and Olivia Wilde

According to the newly released trailer for Her, Twombly seems to fall for Samantha as her needs and desires grow (similar to how Google Now and Siri currently remember and learn information). In other words, Her is the perfect flick for all you voice-assistant geeks. And Johansson stalkers.

READ: OK Google: Voice search next frontier for Google

While the film certainly seems quirky, it is curious to imagine whether this type of relationship could ever occur. After all, companies like Google are working hard to make voice search a thing of the future. Maybe one day, many years down the road, everyone will have access to lovable, insightful and surprisingly responsive voice tech.