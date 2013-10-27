iOS 7 photo and iPhoto tips and tricks: Getting the most out of your iPhone pictures

The iPhone camera is one of the most used phone cameras in the world. But how do you make the most of the images and photos you've taken with the iPhone and iPad cameras? Apple has added plenty of new features in iOS 7, including in its new version of iPhoto, which comes free with all new iPhones and iPads. Try some of these tricks to help you make even more of those great photos you've just taken.

The Photos app is now sorted by years, collections and moments. These are smart groupings of your photos and videos based on time and place. iCloud Photo Sharing has also been added so you can create a shared photo stream with a select group of people. Those people can post photos, videos and comments to your stream, and it all appears on everyone’s iOS devices in their Photos app. iCloud Photo Sharing is accessible in a tab via the Photos app.

Photos, Shared, Albums

Your photos are now spilt into three sections: Photos, Shared and Albums. Photos shows the moments etc, Shared shows you Shared streams with others through iCloud, Albums breaks out specific types of pictures like Camera Roll, Photo Stream, Panoramas, Video and any folders apps you've created.

Seeing what photos your friends are taking

That's where all your iCloud Photo Stream images are now show and it means you can see what you've shared and what has been shared with you easily. Think of it like the Facebook News stream, only for images, and without all the crazy algorithm stuff.

See where you took a photo

In the Moments page in Photos tap on the location of where the collection of photos was taken and you'll be able to see on a map where in the world you were when you took it.

Sharing moments

You can now share a complete moment with people by clicking on the Share button above a collection of photos you've take. Pressing the word Share takes you through to the option to "Share this moment" or "Share some photos". Pressing the one you want lets you share it via Message, Mail, iCloud, Facebook, and Flickr, or copy the images, or print them. Users will also be able to AirDrop them to another iOS 7 device. Remember if you use Gmail you are probably restricted to only sharing five images at a time.

Quickly finding a photo in Years

To quickly scan the hundreds of images you've taken over a year, simply press and hold your finger on the screen and run it over the images you've got. Like scanning through a YouTube video, moving your finger will reveal a quick thumbnail of the pictures you've taken.

Turn off My Photo Stream

If you don't want to automatically upload your images to iCloud when you are on a Wi-Fi connection, you can turn this off by going to Settings > Photos & Cameras and toggling the "My Photo Stream" button.

Turn off Photo Sharing

Likewise if you don't want to be bothered seeing or sharing photos with other people you can turn this off too. Go to Settings > Photos & Cameras and toggling the "Photo Sharing" button.

iPhoto takes the photo capabilities of what your phone can do on the go without a Mac or a PC to the next level. And it’s been updated recently with a new design and more tools for browsing, organising, editing, sharing and even printing your photos. Yup, you can turn your favorite photos into hardcover photo books or posters using just a few swipes on your iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Read on to find out how as well as what else you can do.

See Photos

The Photos icon is visible when you launch iPhoto. It's located on the bottom navigation bar. When you tap on it, you'll see thumbnail previews of all of your photos and videos.

Navigate Photos

The older photos appear first in Photos, and as you scroll up, you'll see newer photos organised by month and year.

Tap a photo to edit it or browse others. You can also tap a month header to browse that month.

The bottom navigation bar has a magnifying glass symbol on the left side. Tap it to filter photos by favourite, flagged, projects and other criteria.

For additional photo-browsing options, select and hold a photo.

Edit photos in Photos

Tap a photo to view it. You'll see tools in the top and bottom navigation bars.

Go to the Options icon (three small dots) in the top navigation bar to select multiple or all photos, set a key photo, delete a photo, hide a photo or copy and paste editing effects.

You'll see other icons in the navigation bars for things like the thumbnail grid, showing original, reverting to original, sharing, auto-enhancing, flagging, favouriting, tagging, image info and more.

If you want to filter or sort through the other images in the folder, just swipe through the photos in the thumbnail grid. You can even drag to resize the thumbnail grid.

See Albums



The Albums icon is visible when you launch iPhoto. It's located on the bottom navigation bar. When you tap on it, you'll see three types of album categories: Library, iCloud and Albums.

Library organises all of your photos into folders like Edited, Recent, Events and Camera Roll. iCloud holds a folder for all photos saved to your Photo Stream. Albums show all of your albums, naturally (Instagram would be example album).

Navigate Albums

Tap on a folder under any album category to open it and then browse the photos stored inside.

Once inside a folder, the first saved image will be selected and highlighted. Swipe to filter or sort through the other photos in the folder thumbnail grid. You can even drag to resize the thumbnail grid.

Edit photos in Albums

Once you've entered an album, you'll see tools in the top and bottom navigation bars.

Go to the Options icon (three small dots) in the top navigation bar to select multiple or all photos, set a key photo, delete a photo, hide a photo or copy and paste editing effects.

You'll see other icons in the navigation bars for things like the thumbnail grid, showing original, reverting to original, sharing, auto-enhancing, flagging, favouriting, tagging, image info and more.

See Projects

The Projects icon is visible when you launch iPhoto. It's located on the bottom navigation bar. When you tap on it, you'll see summaries for three types of projects: Web Journal, Slideshow and Photo Book.

However, if you've already started some projects, thumbnail previews of your projects will appear instead of the summaries. Tap and hold on a project to see tools for Favourite, Rename, Duplicate and Delete.

Start a Project

Under Projects, you'll also see a "+" symbol in the left of the bottom navigation bar. Tap that symbol to see an icon for each project type (Web Journal, Slideshow and Photo Book), then select any one of those icons to start the corresponding project.

Alternatively, select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Share icon (box with up arrow) in the top navigation bar.

A menu will reveal Sharing options, including an option for Creating a Project. Just pick the type of project (Web Journal, Slideshow, Photo Book) you’d like, designate which media you want to add and then decide if it is going into an old project or new project.

iPhoto options

The iPhoto options icon (three small dots) is visible when you launch iPhoto. It's located on the right-hand side of the bottom navigation bar. When you tap it, you'll see granular settings for things like Wireless Beaming, Location, Airplay, Edit Tools and Store.

Wireless Beaming allows other iOS devices with iPhoto to beam photos to you. Location has controls for adding Location data when saving or sharing as well as looking up location data.

Under AirPlay, there's an on/off toggle for allowing iPhoto to show only Photos. The same on/off toggle exists for Edit Tools, allowing you to keep the edit tool enabled or disabled when changing photo selection.

As for Store, just choose a print products store based on your billing address.

Note: You'll see the iPhoto options icon appear in many menus throughout the app, indicating further sub-options.

Create a Photo Book

Launch iPhoto. Select Projects from the bottom navigation bar, then tap the "+" symbol in the left of the bottom navigation bar and choose Photo Book.

Decide whether you want an 8-inch x 8-inch or 10-inch x 10-inch book. You'll also want to designated a theme: Picture Book, Travelogue, Portfolio or Square x Square. Once you've selected all your preferences, hit "Create Photo Book" at the bottom.

Edit a Photo Book

Upon creating a Photo Book, a layout interface will appear, revealing the price, page count and layout of your Photo Book.

The layout interface has a top navigation bar with a Page icon (paper with folder corner) and an Options icon (three small dots). The Pages icon will let you change the layout such as adding pages or spreads. The Option icon will let you change the theme or size of the book, as well as the number of pages and whether you want to see page numbers and an Apple logo.

When in the layout interface, double tap to select a page. Once a page or spread is selected, tap it again to add a photo from your Photos, Albums or Projects. Select and insert a photo. After you've inserted a photo, tap the photo in the page or spread to edit it, replace it or delete it.

Tap and hold to move a page or spread in the layout interface. You can also tap and hold to move a photo to another page. You can even pinch to zoom in and pit.

Go to the back arrow in the top-left to return to the main Projects screen.

Order a Photo Book

After you've finished editing or creating a Photo Book, click the blue total symbol or "Buy" symbol in the top-right of the layout interface. Follow the on-screen prompts for adding the shipping address, ordering and buying securely.

iPhoto print products are available in the US, UK, Canada, Japan and other select countries in Europe and Asia Pacific.

More information about ordering, billing, making and printing a book is available in the Learn More center. To get there from the layout interface in your Photo Book, select the Options icon (three small dots). You'll see "Learn More" under Photo Book Options in the top left.

Create a Slideshow

Launch iPhoto. Select Projects from the bottom navigation bar, then tap the "+" symbol in the bottom navigation bar and choose Slideshow.

You'll see an interface appear with a top navigation bar. It has icons for Playback, Add photos, Options and Sharing.

Edit a Slideshow

Tap the "+" symbol (or Add media icon) in the top navigation bar to add a photo from your Photos, Albums or Projects. Select and insert a photo. Repeat to insert more photos into the slideshow.

To customise your slideshow, go to the Options icon (three small dots) in the top navigation bar. You'll see settings for transitions/themes, choosing music, speed and more.

Once you've finished editing a slideshow, hit the Playback button to play it. During playback, you can swipe left or right to navigate or tap to show controls. Use touch gestures to pause, rewind, and fast-forward your slideshows.

Share a Slideshow

You can share the completed slideshow by tapping the Share icon (box with up arrow) in the top navigation bar. Sharing locations include iCloud, iTunes, Beam and AirDrop.

Create a Web Journal

Launch iPhoto. Select Projects from the bottom navigation bar, then tap the "+" symbol in the left of the bottom navigation bar and choose Web Journal.

You'll see an interface appear with a top navigation bar. It has icons for Enable item swapping, Add media or text, Edit pages, Options and Sharing. There are also toggles for going back to the main Project screen, flipping between web journal pages and general editing.

Edit a Web Journal

Tap the "+" symbol (or Add media icon) in the top navigation bar to add a photo, map, calendar, weather, header, text, note, quote, page, divider, etc to your web journal.

Upon selecting and inserting something, such as a photo, for instance, you can tap on it to edit, resize or delete it.

When in the web journal interface, you can tap and hold an item to move it. You can double-tap to pan and zoom or touch and hold between items to add more.

Simply go to the Options icon (three small dots) to change your web journal's theme and grid size. You can even sort photos from this menu.

Share a Web Journal

Once you've finished editing a web journal, tap the Share icon (box with up arrow) in the top navigation bar to publish it to iCloud and share the link. Other sharing locations include iTunes, Beam and AirDrop.

Order Photo or Pano Prints

Select any photo from either Photos or Albums. It can be a regular photo, square photo or panoramic photo. Once selected, tap the Share icon (box with up arrow) in the top navigation bar.

Beneath the Print category under Share, tap "Order Prints". From there, tap "Selected". You'll then need to choose a format. There are choices for Auto-Sized (panoramas), Traditional (standard frame sizes), Square (up to three different square sizes) and Poster (wall-sized prints).

Upon picking a format, you'll need to specify the size you want and then review the order. The review section will let you add a different photo, change size and designate whether you want a glossy finish or border. You can also tap the photo to add a new size, change size or remove.

After you've finished customising the print order, click the blue total symbol or "Buy" symbol in the top-right of the layout interface. Follow the on-screen prompts for adding the shipping address, ordering and buying securely.

iPhoto print products are available in the US, UK, Canada, Japan and other select countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. More information about pricing is available on Apple's Print products age.

Send to other apps

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Share icon (box with up arrow) in the top navigation bar.

A menu will reveal Sharing options, including an option for Apps. Just pick the app you’d like to send the photo or video. From there, designate what it is you’re sending.

The app you chose will load with the photo or video you sent.

Share photos and videos

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Share icon (box with up arrow) in the top navigation bar.

A menu will reveal Sharing options, including options for Mail, Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, Messages, iTunes, Beam and AirDrop. Just pick the app you’d like to share with, and then designate what it is you’re sharing..

The option you chose will load with the photo or video you want to share.

Auto-Enhance

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Auto-Enhance icon (sparkling wand) in the bottom navigation bar.

Voila! You're done.

Crop photos

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Tools icon (tool box) in the bottom navigation bar. Then tap Crop.

Make sure to re-size the crop box using the usual gestures. But first, if you'd like to change the angle of your cropped photo, you can do so by sliding the wheel found at the bottom of the screen.

Tao and close the Lock icon (lock) found in the bottom right corner to save any adjustments.

Adjust Exposure

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Tools icon (tool box) in the bottom navigation bar. Then tap Exposure.

Tap and drag your finger on the photo to adjust exposure (up and down or left and right).

Adjust Colour

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Tools icon (tool box) in the bottom navigation bar. Then tap Colour.

The bottom navigation bar will reveal five options: Saturation, Blue Skies, Greenery, Warmth and White Balance.

Upon choosing any of the first four options, simply adjust the slider that appears to increase or decrease the effect.

Adjust White Balance

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Tools icon (tool box) in the bottom navigation bar. Then tap Colour.

The bottom navigation bar will reveal five options: Saturation, Blue Skies, Greenery, Warmth and White Balance.

Under the last option, you’ll see 10 different effects for changing the White Balance. Tap one to apply it.

Use Brushes

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Tools icon (tool box) in the bottom navigation bar. Then tap Brushes.

A menu will reveal brushes for Repair, Red-Eye, Lighten, Darken, Saturate, Desaturate, Sharpen and Soften.

Select one. Then, use the settings under each effect to further customise the look of the photo. For instance, after selecting Red Eye, you’ll need to pinpoint the red eyes to correct the issue.

Apply Effects

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Tools icon (tool box) in the bottom navigation bar. Then tap Effects.

A menu will reveal effects. They’re called Ink, Warm & Cold, Dutone, Black & White, Drama, Aura, Vintage, Camera Filters and Artistic.

Each effect has eight different options, with preview thumbnails for all. You can apply any effect by tapping it, upon which the altered image will appear in the editing screen.

Remove adjustments

After applying an effect or photo adjustment, simply shake your device to remove it. A prompt will ask you to tap either "Undo" or "Cancel".

Alternatively, you can go to the Option icon (three small dots) in the upper right corner to copy, paste or remove changes.

Hide/Show Thumbnail Grid

Select any photo or video from either Photos or Albums. Once selected, tap the Thumbnail Grid icon (square above dots) in the top navigation bar.

iPhoto will then hide the thumbnail grid at the bottom. Simply tap the icon again to show the thumbnail grid.

Want more tips on how to get the most out of iOS 7 on the iPhone and iPad? Check out our iOS 7 Tips and Tricks feature and our iOS 7 battery tips and tricks: How to improve your battery on your phone feature too.