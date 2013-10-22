  iLife and iWork updated for OS X, and individual apps for iOS 7 - and they're free

Apple has announced updates to its iLife and iWork collection of apps for iOS 7 and Mavericks. The new update will bring a host of new features to iPhoto, iMovie and GarageBand in the iLife collection, Pages, Keynote, and Numbers in iWork.

iPhoto will get a new iOS 7 themed design, 64-bit support and the ability to create photo books on the iPhone or iPad.

iMovie will bring new features for the iPad for iOS 7 as well. You now don't need to create projects any more and you'll get desktop-like effects to speed up videos. It too will get a new design on the Mac.

Apple really played on the ability to speed up and slow down footage in its presentation launching the new device today. iMovie also gets iMovie Theatre that lets you see everything in one space.

Finally there is GarageBand. It gets a new look for iOS 7, now supports 16 tracks, and there's a 64-bit device so you can do 32 tracks. Plus there is a new Drummer mode where you can use audio clips recorded by real star drummers.

The new apps will be free for all new devices and available from today, with some extra content available as in-app purchases.

On the iWorks front, you'll get new Pages, new Keynote, and new Numbers with a refreshed UI on both iOS 7 and OS X. And there is now collaboration over iCloud to combat rivals such as Google Docs.

Apple says the new design will be light on interference and support most file types available on the market - read Word.

Like the iLife apps, iWork will be free for all new purchases of Mac or iOS products. And they are all available from today.