OS X Mavericks release date and price: Available now and it's free

OS X Mavericks, Apple's new PC operating system, is now available to download from the App Store. And it's free.

The new operating system adds a number of features, including a focus on battery life and a range of optimisations to make your Mac hardware more efficient.

Apple says that the new MacBook Air launched earlier in the year, for example, will see an hour of extra web surfing with the new software update.

OS X Mavericks also adds a dedicated maps and iBooks app as well as improving things like the calendar app, multiple display, tags and notifications.

The new operating system will be free and available to those Mac owners who might be running Snow Leopard, Lion, or Mountain Lion and it's a one-step upgrade through the Mac App Store. The new software will work on MacBook models released since 2007 and will be download only.

