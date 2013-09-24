  iOS 7 waterproofing spoof fools users, destroyed iPhones result

It seems that a spoof advert promoting new waterproofing features in iOS 7 has resulted in some gullible iPhone owners testing their devices and coming to a sticky end.

The advert looks to have originated form the 4Chan bulletin board, along with an Apple-style advert that promotes the new waterproofing feature, reading "Update to iOS 7 and become waterproof".

"In an emergency, a smart-switch will shut off the phone's power supply and corresponding components to prevent and damage to your iPhone's delicate circuitry," the fake advert reads.

It seems that some fell for the prank that was widely promoted across social networks, with some users reportedly testing the feature…

Ok whoever said IOS7 is waterproof GO FUCK YOURSELF — joe (@sweenz001) September 22, 2013

Of course, iOS 7 doesn't make your phone waterproof, but does change the look and feel of iOS, even if it doesn't introduce many new features.

If you really are interested in getting a waterproof phone then you might want to look to Samsung or Sony.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is a powerful waterproof phone with a great 5-inch display, offering pretty much the same features and the SGS4, but slightly cheaper.

Alternatively, if you want one of the most powerful handsets around, then the new Sony Xperia Z1 is also waterproof, again with a big 5-inch display. Both handsets run Android and have plenty to offer besides their waterproof skills.

