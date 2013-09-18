  Apps optimised for iOS 7 begin releasing: Here's a running list of them

Apple has released iOS 7, which means developers have begun releasing iOS 7-optimised apps.

Not wanting to look irrelevant or outdated, Flipboard, eBay, Yahoo and other mobile apps have updated with new user-interface designs that appear more flat. Apple also posted a notice for developers on Tuesday, alerting them to start submitting 64-bit-compatible App Store apps.

The iPhone 5S has a new 64-bit A7 processor that enhance processes like speed performance across the system. So in many cases the newly iOS 7-optimised apps also come with performance improvements and new features.

To keep track of all the revamped apps that work with iOS 7, check out the list below. Pocket-lint will continue to update this article as more redesigns are released.