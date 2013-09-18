  Apple iTunes 11.1 releases with iTunes Radio service ahead of iOS 7

Apple has released a new version of iTunes - just shortly before the expected roll out of iOS 7 to the public. The software update, called version 11.1, notably includes iTunes Radio.

iTunes Radio is Apple's new streaming music service that first debuted at its developers' conference (WWDC) in June. Aside from iTunes Radio, version 11.1 also features a new "genius shuffle" mode that offers a "magical new way to experience your music library".

Read: iTunes Radio to debut 18 September, will take on Spotify and more

Other features include the ability to create custom stations of favourite podcasts and use iTunes to sync favourite music, movies and more to devices with iOS 7. Apple started beta testing these features in version 11.1 with developers in June. The update is launching as part of iOS 7, as well as with an Apple TV update.

iTunes 11.1 is now available on the iTunes download page and should arrive through the Software Update tool within the Mac App Store shortly. Unfortunately, the iTunes Radio service is limited to the US (at least initially).