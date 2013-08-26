iWork for iCloud public beta receives "overwhelming demand" - Apple limits access

Just three days after Apple rolled out iWork for iCloud public beta to the masses, the company has begun limiting access after an "overwhelming response".

Apple issued the following alert to some users who tried gaining access to the public beta on Monday: "Sorry... We've had an overwhelming response to Numbers for iCloud beta. Please check back soon. In the meantime, you can continue to store your spreadsheets in iCloud."

According to 9to5Mac, this means Apple is limiting access to the iWork for iCloud public beta.

The iWork for iCloud beta initially released for developers at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and then Apple began inviting non-developers to test the beta last month. The company finally opened access for all users last Friday, but iWork for iCloud public beta apparently couldn't handle the rush.

iWork is an office suite of desktop and mobile apps created by Apple. With iWork for iCloud, Apple has added the suite's core apps to the web, allowing customers to access Pages, Numbers and Keynote via the Safari browser or Chrome and Internet Explorer. The web apps are called Pages for iCloud, Numbers for iCloud and Keynote for iCloud. All documents will sync with iOS and OS X versions of iWork, save to Apple's cloud storage service iCloud and always be available at iCloud.com.

As for the public beta aspect - that simply means Apple is still testing and developing iWork for iCloud and may even release more beta versions before the final product releases for consumers this autumn.

We've contacted Apple to see what exactly went awry on Monday (besides the overwhelming response), and we'll update when more information becomes available.