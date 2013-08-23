  Apple rolls out iWork for iCloud public beta to the masses

Apple on Friday made the iWork for iCloud public beta available to everyone with an Apple ID, enabling them to create and edit documents on the web much like Google Docs.

Originally announced at the 2013 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference keynote speech, the web product has been available limitedly over the summer. Developers registered with Apple's $99 per year Developer Center became the first to access it after Apple's June keynote, and roughly a month later, regular Apple ID users were invited on a limited basis. Friday was the first day everyone was able to use it.

To begin using iWork for iCloud public beta, users must sign-in with their Apple ID through iCloud.com. From there users will be able to access Pages for iCloud, Numbers for iCloud, and Keynote for iCloud. Not only does it allow users to edit and create documents on the web, using Safari, Chrome, and Internet Explorer, but it also means that Windows users will get to access Apple's iWork suite for the first time.

Apple is entering a crowded market of document editors both online and as apps, but the company is hoping the suite's ability to sync users with the iOS and OS X versions of the app will draw them in. We gave iWork for iCloud a run-down in July, so make sure to see if it's some you are (or aren't) missing from your digital lifestyle. Apple hasn't said when it plans to launch iWork for iCloud out of beta, but we suspect to hear more this coming autumn.