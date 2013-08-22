  Apple acquires mapping app Embark in another move to improve its Maps service

Apple continues its buying spree, with its latest purchase being Embark, a Silicon Valley-based start-up that builds apps to help users find their way through public transportation.

Embark was founded in 2011, building apps for Android and iOS offering public transport information for New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and more.

No price of the deal was reported, but Embark is said to be made up of several team members who will be integrated into the team already in place for Apple Maps. Apple's acquisition of Embark follows the company's purchasing larger transit navigation app HopStop in July.

News of the deal was first reported by Jessica Lessin, who says Apple has confirmed the deal. Pocket-lint has reached out to the company to learn more.

It's worth noting that while Apple was recovering Maps from a disaster of a launch in 2012, it recommended Embark as an app customers should use. Embark’s David Hodge said in September 2012 that the download numbers for the app had shot up roughly 3x to 10x since iOS 6 was released with Apple Maps.

Both the acquisition of Embark and HopStop could mean Apple is readying to provide transit directions for its Maps apps on iOS and OS X, a feature that it has lacked since leaving Google Maps in 2012. It's not clear what Apple will do with the Embark Android app, but we can only assume the company will shut it down.