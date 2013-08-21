  Beats Music reportedly heavily relying on curated playlists from musicians

Beats Music is an upcoming streaming music service that hopes to take on Spotify, iTunes Radio and others. Born out of the Beats Electronics company - which makes Beats by Dr. Dre headphones - the service will have 20 million tracks with which it hopes to lure you away from other services. New details shared on Tuesday by GigaOm says Beats plans to have one more feature in its arsenal - a human element.

According to the publication, we should expect the Beats Music service to have a huge reliance on playlists. Given that Dr. Dre has been behind endorsing Beats headphones, Beats Music wants to do the same with its music service but with more celebrities. Specifically, musicians and song writers will be able to compile playlists based on their favourite music. This should draw fans who want to hear what Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus or Adele are bumping to on a daily basis.

Beats Music has also contracted several freelances to compile thousands of playlists. The playlists are intended to be based on specific artists, genre, time of year, activity (like working out) or a specific mood in which listeners might be interested. According to GigaOm these playlists are meant to be roughly 70 minutes long, with freelances advised to "beware of personal whims".

This week, Beats By Dre was said to be seeking to buyout HTC's 25 per cent stake in the company as it looks to the future for Beats Music, computer accessories and in-car audio.