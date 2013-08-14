Beta version of iCloud.com updated with iOS 7-like design

It looks like Apple is going full-steam ahead with a sleeker design across its services. On Wednesday the company rolled out a redesign to its iCloud.com beta page that makes it to look like the redesigned iOS 7. Gone is the Scott Forstall influenced design, and in is renowned designer Jonny Ive's special touch.

Upon first launch you'll notice a different design, taking the icons from iOS 7 and plopping them down on your desktop or laptop display. Through iCloud.com you have access to your iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Notes, Reminders and Find My iPhone. Additionally, the beta version of iCloud gives you access to the newer Pages, Numbers, and Keynote that were announced at WWDC 2013.

Apple hasn't necessarily added any new features to the beta, but does invoke the same feel of iOS 7. It makes sense, given how hard Apple will push the new design come autumn.

Tim Cook and Co. are expected to announce the release date for iOS 7 at Apple's 10 September media event. It's not clear if the beta version of iCloud will then enter the version available to the general user when iOS 7 becomes publicly available, or if it will come at a later date.