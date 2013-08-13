  Yelp for iPhone updated: Now lets you post reviews from within app

Yelp wants everyone to sit down and take notice: Yelp will now let users post reviews from within the service's iPhone app.

It's hard to believe - but users couldn't post reviews with Yelp for iPhone until today. Now, thanks to the latest version of the app, users for all 22 supported countries can visit any business page on Yelp and add a review while on the go.

"Today's release is pretty epic, and we're not kidding around. Are you sitting down? You might want to sit down," wrote Yelp in the app's description on the App Store. "Starting today, you can add reviews from your phone! Visit any business page, tap 'add review', and go bananas."

While not a huge update, it's certainly a much-welcomed improvement for avid Yelpers.