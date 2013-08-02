Apple updates Apple Store app with freebies

Apple updated its Apple Store app for iOS on Wednesday with several freebies in an attempt to get users to download the retail app. The update is available from the App Store, bringing free iTunes Store, App Store, and iBookstore content right to you through the app.

Free for a limited time, Apple is kicking off its new promotion corner by offering app Color Zen, a puzzle game priced at $0.99, for free. Apple says users have until 27 August to download.

Apple is using this promotion to get customers to downloads its Apple Store app, which allows them to buy products, make Genius Bar reservations, track shipments, and more. In a further push for popularity of the Apple Store app, 9to5mac previously reported Apple retail employees are instructed to install the app on an iPhone during Personal Setup (the phase after purchase).

The freebies can be accessed through each individual Apple Store under the "Store Results" section.