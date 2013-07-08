  1. Home
Beats working out deal with AT&T to launch Daisy music service?

Beats working out deal with AT&T to launch Daisy music service?
Beats Audio plans to release its forthcoming streaming music product, called Daisy, this autumn - and it's currently attempting to partner with AT&T in a bid to gain an established audience at launch and pilfer marketshare from similar services like Spotify and Google Music.

Beats co-founder and CEO Jimmy Iovine has reportedly met with AT&T and music label executives in recent months to ink a deal that would allow AT&T customers to test a free trial of Daisy as part of their data plans, according to a report on Monday by CNET.

Although spokespeople for both AT&T and Beats declined to comment, CNET reported - while citing unnamed sources - that the potential partners were still deliberating conditions. Moreover, the talks could eventually disintegrate or involve different carriers.

Read: Beats Pill portable speaker

Beats and AT&T are now said to be discussing how much free music the free trial would offer - as well as which partner would shoulder the cost.There isn't much information on Daisy at this point, especially in regard to how it will stand out among a sea of other music recommendation services.

But if the Beats-AT&T deal does emerge, Daisy will uniquely have the support of the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. With that said, if the purported deal doesn't go through, Iovine will supposedly continue pitching to other carriers. 

