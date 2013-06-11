And the winners of the WWDC 2013 Apple Design Awards are...

Apple on Tuesday announced the 11 winners of the WWDC 2013 Apple Design Awards.

The Apple Design Awards recognise apps that "raise the bar in design, technology, and innovation", and this year's winners are WWF Together, Procreate, Badland, Yahoo! Weather, Letterpress, Ridiculous Fishing, Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders, Coda 2, Evernote, Finish, and moaic.io.

Descriptions for each app and why they won are available on Apple's Developer hub.

Yahoo! Weather is one of the more notable among the winning apps. It just launched in April and - as Pocket-lint said then - takes what users are probably familiar with on the iPhone and turns the dial all the way up to 11.

The new weather app brings images from the Flickr community to show current local conditions, with all the details for the forecast, allowing users to "see" the weather. The app also features plenty of data like a five-day forecast, precipitation, wind and pressure, a radar map and more.

Apple said on Tuesday that Yahoo! Weather stands apart with its "simple, uncluttered, and beautiful visual design", and that it offers a "great layout and typography, compelling animations, fast image processing, and clear iconography".

But one has to wonder if Apple's redesigned iOS weather app, which unveiled at WWDC on Monday and offers a bevy full of new animations and UI improvements, will keep users away from third-party weather apps for a while.

Apple completely reworked its mobile OS. It tossed all the skeuomorphic objects, dials, faux-felt, faux-leather and wood textures of the previous iOS and replaced them with white spaces, colourful icons, thin controls, opaque layers and other subtle effects. The same look went to iOS Weather, as it now displays a Yahoo!-like palette of atmosphere imagery and gradient backgrounds.

So, it's obvious why Apple would select the competing weather app as a winner of its annual design awards. Apple clearly wants iOS design to go into a drastically different and beautiful direction, and this year's design winners should reflect a similar vision.