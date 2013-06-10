  Apple introduces iWork for Cloud with browser-based editing

Apple announced iWork for iCloud during its WWDC keynote in California on Monday.

The new version will launch for both Mac and iOS devices and essentially make Apple's document-editing software available on the web. The completely browser-based version of iWork will allow users to view and edit documents right from a browser window - just like the functionality available in Google's web office suite.



The company even demonstrated Keynote, Numbers and Pages working in a web browser window, but Apple executives spent much of the time showing off Pages for iCloud. They specifically highlighted how users could drag and drop Microsoft Word files directly into iCloud.com on the web to begin editing a document.

In other words, the iWork for Clouds apps now convert Microsoft documents. The apps also work on Windows computers and support other browsers like Chrome, Safari and Internet Explorer.

Read: OS X Mavericks: Everything you need to know

The new web apps are available as a developer beta starting today, but the public beta for consumer will not release until later this year. Apple didn’t mention pricing during its keynote or whether iWork for Cloud was a separate purchase from the iWork apps currently available on Mac and iOS.