  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple signs Sony Music to iRadio, WWDC unveiling getting stronger all the time

|
  Apple signs Sony Music to iRadio, WWDC unveiling getting stronger all the time
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

After reports that Apple had signed Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group to its much-rumoured Spotify rival iRadio, it is now said to have added Sony Music to the list of major labels it needs to give its streaming service a great start in a busy marketplace.

AllThingsD claims that a person familiar with the negotiations between the two companies has spilled the beans on the deal. It also says that the new music-streaming service will definitely be announced during Tim Cook's keynote address at the company's developers' conference, WWDC, on Monday 10 June - or in the early hours of Tuesday, if you're in the UK. It isn't expected to officially launch iRadio, however, just reveal it to the attendees.

It is believed that while Apple has signed Sony Music to iRadio, with artists like Beyonce and Rita Ora on its books, it is yet to get Sony/ATV on board, the firm's music publishing arm. That will still be a barrier to any possible full launch plans.

But with all the major labels being part of the action, that is surely now a matter of time.

Spotify, Pandora, Napster, Rdio, Deezer and the like will be concerned that a company of Apple's size, with its expertise and customer loyalty in music sales through iTunes, is about to muscle in on their turf too.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments