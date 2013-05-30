  iTunes Festival returns: Justin Timberlake, Jessie J, Primal Scream and more

Apple has confirmed it will be hosting another year of its iTunes Festival in London, turning to the likes of Justin Timberlake, Primal Scream, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jack Johnson and Jessie J to provide the entertainment.

Running every night in September at the Roundhouse, the iTunes Festival is now in it's fifth year. It will feature over 60 acts and, like last year, those who can't make it to the venue will be able to tune in and stream live or on-demand footage to their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or the Apple TV.

Tickets are free, but will have to be won via various competitions happening around the world.

"This year’s iTunes Festival is the best ever with an incredible line-up of global superstars and stellar emerging artists," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of internet software and services.

"Music fans around the world are going to love watching this incredible month of music, whether in London at the Roundhouse or on their iOS device. We’re honoured so many renowned artists are part of this year’s line-up."

In the UK, fans can win tickets using the iTunes Festival app and the iTunes Store as well as through select media partners including Channel 4, Global Radio and Metro.