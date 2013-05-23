  Apple schedules WWDC 2013 keynote for 10 June - expect iOS 7 and OS X 10.9

While we know Apple's World Wide Developer Conference 2013 kicks-off 10 June, the date on which it would announce new products was unknown. Now Apple has announced that it plans to take the wraps off its new product line-up on Monday 10 June at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, according to AllThingsD.

Mind you, this isn't out of character with what Apple has done in the past. Typically, it will use the first day of the conference to announce new products, so developers can get to work the rest of the week learning the new code and APIs.

The most notable announcement we are expecting this year is iOS 7, which is said to feature drastic changes over past versions of the mobile operating system. According to reports, we'll see a very flat iOS 7, which in a way will be like Windows Phone but will retain the easiness of iOS. There is said to be no new learning curve and several core fundamentals of iOS will remain the same, including the Lock and Home screens. Several of Apple's native apps will get new icons and redesigned tool bars, tab bars and other features in the update. Flickr and Vimeo integration will be featured, 9to5mac reported on Tuesday.

Additionally, Apple is expected to announce the latest version of OS X, version 10.9. According to reports, we'll see Siri voice command and Apple Maps, similar to what's currently found on iOS 6. Along with the new software, other additions are expected to the MacBook line, with Intel's new Haswell processors for added speed.

Pocket-lint will be live from San Francisco starting 10 June to bring you the latest. Keep it locked to our Apple hub for the latest developments.