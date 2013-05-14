  First major US broadcaster begins live streaming content to iOS

ABC is the now first major broadcaster in the US to offer live streaming right on to the iPhone and iPad, with an updated to its Watch ABC application released on Tuesday.

Now available on the App Store, in the first iteration of the application's new functionality, the live viewing will be limited to the Philadelphia and New York City areas only. The Watch ABC app will identify your location, so you must be within each station's local viewing area. Furthermore, ABC says starting 1 July you will be required to verify your eligible TV provider account for access to live video. Comcast, Cablevision, Cox, AT&T U-verse, Charter, and Midcontinent are supported, so don't think you'll be able to ditch your cable subscription any time soon.

The application is compatible with iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. By default, the iPad's interface features a split between the live video being streamed and a show schedule where you can plan your viewing. On the iPhone and iPod touch, you'll find an automatic full-screen view with the ability to load a schedule. Past live TV, the ABC app also offers an On Demand section for viewing shows that were aired at an earlier date. ABC says you'll find titles such as Scandal, Once Upon a Time, Modern Family, Grey's Anatomy, Good Morning America, General Hospital and more.

In a press release, ABC said it will later bring the Watch ABC live service to Los Angeles (KABC-TV), Chicago (WLS-TV), San Francisco (KGO-TV), Houston (KTRK-TV), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD-TV) and Fresno (KFSN-TV) in the very near future. Better yet, ABC says it will bring the feature to all of its 200 affiliates by autumn.

ABC says we will also see Kindle Fire and Samsung Galaxy device support in the near future.