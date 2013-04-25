Apple's WWDC sells out in two minutes, blowing out previous records

Apple's World Wide Developer Conference in early June is the best spot for developers not only to network, but also to get an early peek at what Apple has coming for the rest of the year. WWDC 2012 tickets sold out in under two hours, but this year's ticket sales went even faster.

Apple announced Wednesday that it would make WWDC tickets available at 1PM EST on Thursday, and you bet developers were ready to buy their tickets. When tickets went on sale Thursday, WWDC 2013 sold out in two minutes. There was plenty of frustration for developers who didn't make it in for the 10-14 June conference.

The quick ticket purchases can be boiled down to Apple's pre-announcement of sales, something it hasn't done in the past. This offered a fairer advantage to all time zones across the world.

WWDC is traditionally used by Apple to announce new versions of its mobile and desktop software. This year the Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil iOS 7 and the latest version of OS X. Apple CEO Tim Cook said on an earnings call Tuesday: "We've got some really great stuff coming in the fall and across 2014." You bet developers want to be there to check it out, like any tech-fanatic out there.

For developers who won't be able to attend the conference, Apple will be making session videos available as they happen, rather than weeks after like in years past.

