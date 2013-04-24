  1. Home
Apple celebrates 'A Decade of iTunes' in new timeline

Apple has rolled out a new section to its iTunes Store to celebrate the tenth anniversary of iTunes on 28 April. It's no secret that iTunes pushed music listening to where it is today, and "A Decade of iTunes" takes you down that road. 

Apple has broken up the page into each year since 2003, and it's interesting to remember how much Apple had control over the space in those early years. Now, Apple has plenty of competitors, including Google, Pandora, Rdio and others.

apple celebrates a decade of itunes in new timeline image 2

You'll find notable feats on the page for not only the folks in Cupertino, but also the music industry as a whole. For instance, you'll notice that OutKast's catchy "Hey Ya!" track was the most sold during iTunes first year - what a trip down memory lane.

Each iPod launch is mentioned, along with the first iPod + iTunes silhouette TV advertisements. Not surprisingly, Apple has left the launch of its Ping social network out of the equation, presumably because of its failure.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed on Tuesday's financial earnings call that Q1 2013 set record quarterly revenues for music, movies and apps in the iTunes Store, up a total of 28 per cent. iTunes hasn't lost its steam.

