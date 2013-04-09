  Pandora announces 200m registered users, showing no fear of Apple's upcoming iRadio

Leading music-streaming service Pandora has announced that it's reached 200 million registered users in the US since its launch in the summer of 2005.

The new figure released by Pandora is pretty staggering, up 100 million from an announcement in July of 2011. This means Pandora has added 100 million registered users in two years.

Pandora also shared some other facts about the service. It is streaming 200 million songs before 10am every day and listeners have given their streams personalisation with more than 25 billion thumbs up and thumbs down. Additionally, last month alone Pandora streamed more than 100,000 unique artists and 1 million unique songs, or 1.49 billion hours of music.

One of the more interesting points from Pandora's announcement is that 140 million of its users have loaded the Pandora mobile app - that's 70 per cent of its total user base. It further said that "one in three smartphone users tune in" to the service every month.

"We started this company to help people discover and enjoy music they love, and to help artists reach and grow their audiences," said Pandora founder Tim Westergren. "Only in our wildest dreams did we imagine what it would become. It is now clear that radio is changing, and that's great news for music fans and for the tens of thousands of working artists who now have a home on the air."

Due to various licensing restraints, Pandora streaming is available only in the US, Australia, and New Zealand. If media reports in recent months are to be believed, Pandora is about to feel some pressure in the music-streaming arena from Apple, Google, and Amazon. Unlike Spotify and Rdio, Pandora is strictly radio style, with no music downloads.

Pandora is freemium, offering unlimited streaming music to desktop users and 40 hours a month to mobile users for free, with ads on top. However, users who want to exceed and aren't digging the ads can purchase a $3.99 (£2.60) a month subscription.

Some may think with the big dogs entering music streaming Pandora might falter, but with such a strong user base and music labels on board, that might not be the case.

Photo: Instagram user, Kate8