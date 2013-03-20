  Evasi0n jailbreak has reached an impressive 18 million devices running iOS 6

The Evasi0n jailbreak for iOS 6 and 6.1 has reached a total of 18 million devices since its release in early February. The news comes from Jay Freeman, the administrator of the jailbreak app marketplace Cydia - a man who would certainly know such figures.

Speaking to Fortune, Freeman said the number of jailbreaks from Evasi0n has topped former records set by Jailbreakme 3 in 2011. The iOS 6 jailbreak has been distributed to an impressive 12.8 million iPhones, 3.4 million iPads, and 1.1 million iPod touches.

According to Apple's calculations in January, more than 500 million iOS devices are on the market. While that number has certainly risen, we've calculated roughly 2 per cent of all iOS devices are jailbroken with Evasi0n.

With the release of iOS 6.1.3 by Apple earlier this week, it blocked the Evasi0n jailbreak. If we had to bet, the Evad0rs team is hard at work on trying to get past the limitations put in place by the folks in Cupertino. Jailbreakers who want to keep their device unlocked are advised not to update.

The high number of jailbreak installs brought by Evasi0n is likely boiled down to the ease of jailbreaking it brings. Evasi0n is as simple as clicking a few buttons and restarting your device.

Are you jailbroken?