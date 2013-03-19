Hulu Plus on Apple TV reworked with new categories and easier playback

Online media-streaming company Hulu has announced an update for its Hulu Plus app on the Apple TV, bringing better navigation and discovery to users.

New categories have been added to the navigation bar that will allow users to find content in certain areas. A TV, Movies, Kids, Latino, Queue, Search and Settings button are available for sorting. A Shows You Watch page has also been added to the Hulu Plus home page to give you a reminder when a new episode of your favourite show is available.

Taking a play of Netflix's app, Hulu has made playing content easier. Once you find the content you want to watch, simply press the play button and the latest episode the series will begin playing. While an episode or movie is playing you can hold down the “Select” button until Subtitles and Audio appears to turn on captions.

The Hulu Plus app update is available by updating your Apple TV to version 5.2.1. It's worth noting that Hulu Plus is currently only offered to users in the US for $7.99 (£5) a month. No word on when it will be available.