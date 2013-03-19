  1. Home
Apple releases iOS 6.1.3, plugging a major lock screen security hole

Apple has released iOS 6.1.3 for iOS devices, bringing several improvements that iOS 6.1 users will want to grab.

Most notably, Apple is doing away with a pesky lock screen bug that allowed someone to bypass the passcode and access personal information on your iPhone. It was found in mid-February and left Apple promising a fix.

Additionally, Apple says its Maps app has been improved in Japan, providing a smoother for iOS users in the country. 

First pointed out by The Next Web, Apple fixed six software bugs in the update. Interestingly, four of the six were pointed out by the infamous evad3rs jailbreak team who is behind the evasi0n jailbreak. The bugs are technical, but ran along the lines of "A local user may be able to execute unsigned code."

The iOS 6.1.3 update is available for the iPhone, iPod, and iPad via Software Update. 

