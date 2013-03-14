Apple releases OS X 10.8.3, lets you redeem Mac App Store gift cards using camera

Apple has released OS X 10.8.3 to Mountain Lion users, the biggest update in several months, which includes new features and bug fixes that Mac users may want to take advantage of.

Available now over Software Update at 250MB, OS X 10.8.3 adds the ability for users to redeem iTunes gift cards on the Mac App Store using the built-in camera on the Mac. The feature was first offered within iTunes 11, and is now extending into the OS even further.

Boot Camp users will be happy to learn the system now supports Microsoft's latest Windows 8 release. The top-tier of the iMac that features a 3TB hard drive has also gained support, as BootCamp once only allowed 2.2TB harddrives.

Lastly, past miscellaneous bug updates, Safari 6.0.3 is now available and is said to be much snappier.