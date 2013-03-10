  Mozilla refuses Firefox for iOS app until Apple changes its policies

Mozilla, the company behind popular web browser Firefox, has said it won't develop for iOS until Apple changes its unfriendly attitude toward third-party developers.

Primarily, Mozilla wants to be able to offer its rendering and JavaScript engines on iOS - something Apple won't allow in its closed App Store environment. Jay Sullivan, vice-president of product at Mozilla, revealed the news at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, according to CNET.

Mozilla isn't happy with Apple's policy on default web browsers within iOS. Currently, the Cupertino-based company allows only its own Safari set as the default web browser. Mozilla believes that with all the restrictions, it can't build as full-featured a browser as its wants to.

That doesn't mean Mozilla is staying away from the mobile ecosystem. The company makes its mobile browser available on Android, where the restrictions aren't nearly the same as iOS. Additionally, Mozilla has launched efforts for a Firefox OS, which is expected to land in developing markets later in 2013.

In September 2012, Mozilla pulled its Firefox Home from the App Store, removing itself completely from the ecosystem.

Dolphin Browser and Opera employees were also on the panel and agreed with the sentiments from Mozilla.

Is Apple's walled-garden a bad thing?