  iOS 6.1 features lockscreen security vulnerability that Apple is working to fix

Several users have noted a new lockscreen vulnerability with iOS 6.1 that allows anyone to bypass an iPhone's password lock and access personal information.

Jailbreaknation detailed how to infiltrate the iPhone through the trick, by simply locking the device, sliding to unlock, making an emergency call, hanging up, and then quickly holding the sleep button once again. Inside, the person can access the phone app, contacts, voicemail and look through your photos (by way of adding a photo to a contact). The video below offers full directions.

While it's not as simple as some may hope, it could make it a bit easier to access personal information on a stolen iPhone, even one with a passcode. This isn't the first time iOS has had trouble with the lockscreen revealing a user's data with a little button trickery. This time it seems limited to the iPhone, because it has to be done through emergency call.

Apple provided comment on the situation to AllThingsD, saying: "Apple takes user security very seriously. We are aware of this issue, and will deliver a fix in a future software update." There's no word on when the update may land on a user's handset.

Besides the lockscreen bug, several other issues were found with iOS 6.1. Users reported issues with the battery and overheating, while carriers warned users not to upgrade their iPhone 4S to 6.1 to keep 3G remaining stable. Subsequently, Apple released a small update for iPhone 4S owners brining bugfixes... but leaving other iOS devices out of the loop.