  Apple sets new milestone, 25 billion songs sold on iTunes

Apple has announced that it has surpassed 25 billion songs sold on the iTunes Store since it opened for business 10 years ago.

It has also revealed that the 25 billionth song downloaded was Monkey Drums (Goksel Vancin Remix) by Chase Buch, which was bought by Phillip Lüpke in Germany. He will receive a 10,000-euro (£8,644) iTunes gift card as a reward - although, strangely considering the milestone, not a 25,000-euro one (even in US dollars, it comes to $13,531).

Pocket-lint has worked out that if you were to listen to every single music download sold on iTunes since it started it would take you 142,694 years 23 days 7 hours and 59 minutes, give or take. And that's if every track was the "perfect pop song" length of three minutes.

And most of that time would be taken up by Gangnam Style. Probably.

"We are grateful to our users whose passion for music over the past 10 years has made iTunes the number one music retailer in the world," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of internet software and services.

"Averaging over 15,000 songs downloaded per minute, the iTunes Store connects music fans with their favourite artists, including global sensations like Adele and Coldplay and new artists like The Lumineers, on a scale we never imagined possible."