  Apple said to bring HBO Go to Apple TV by mid-year

Apple is reportedly in talks to bring HBO's large amount of content to its Apple TV set-top box by mid-year to bolster its content offering.

According to Bloomberg, which cites "two people familiar with the matter", the Cupertino-based company has begun negotiations with HBO's parent company Time Warner Inc.

Members of the HBO Go, customers who subscribe via satellite or cable, will be able to access the 600 hours of content on the Apple TV. An HBO Go application is also available on the iTunes App Store for both the iPhone and iPad, meaning an Apple TV app makes sense.

Offering HBO Go, Apple will make itself more competitive with other set-top box competitors like Roku and Microsoft's Xbox. Apple currently offers its own content from the iTunes store, along with Netflix, Hulu, Wall Street Journal and more.

Further content deals may usher in the television set that Apple is said to be building for a release in 2013 - 2014. More content deals are important if the company plans to have a successful launch.

Right now, the company labels its Apple TV as a "hobby", but that doesn't mean content isn't important. Apple sold 2 million set-top boxes during the fourth quarter.

