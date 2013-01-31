  1. Home
  iOS 6 jailbreak detailed, still no release date
Since iOS 6's release in late-September 2012, a large group of members looking to tinker with the software on their iOS devices have been eagerly awaiting a jailbreak. Luckily new details have emerged, revealing a jailbreak for both iOS 6 and iOS 6.1 should be released in the coming weeks. 

A team of hackers known as evad3rs, made up of jailbreaking legends musclenerd, pod2g, pimskeks, and planetbeing, have launched their official website for the project. The iOS 6.x jailbreak will be dubbed "evasi0n", following the Absinthe jailbreak for iOS 5.

Considerable progress has been made, as the group looks more than halfway done on the project. A tweet by group member MuscleNerd this week teased Super Bowl Sunday as the release for the jailbreak. With about 60 per cent progress made so far, according to the website, we have to wonder if the jailbreak will be released so soon. It is worth noting that Sunday is known as "Fun Day" in the jailbreak community, but MuscleNerd's tease may mean a private beta release for all we know. 

The evad3rs team has outlined the requirements of the jailbreak. According to the group, it will require five minutes of your time, a computer running Windows or Mac OS X (10.5 minimum), an iPhone, iPad or iPod running iOS 6.0 through 6.1, and a USB for connecting the device to the computer.

Users often jailbreak their iOS device to remove restrictions and limitations put in place by Apple and add a bit of customisation. Tools like envasi0n and Absinthe make it easier for the masses to jailbreak Apple's software.

Will you be jailbreaking your iOS 6 device?

