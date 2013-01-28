Budget iPhone design to be a cross between iPhone and iPod with plenty of plastic

The rumours for Apple's device line-up for 2013 have ramped up over the past few weeks, giving us an indication of what may be in store. According to a new leak, we now have a clearer picture of Apple's budget iPhone expected to be announced sometime this year.

According to Jeremy Horwitz of iLounge, who has been spot-on with rumours in the past, Apple's low-end iPhone will be 4-inches and completely plastic. The overall design will be a cross between the latest iPhone 5, fifth-generation iPod touch, and surprisingly, the iPod classic.

According to the report it will be a half-millimeter taller, half-millimeter wider, and a millimeter thicker than the iPhone 5. However the most significant changes are said to be on the sides, with a more curved design and the glass sticking out slightly like on the iPhone 5 and iPod touch. The back is said to be reminiscent of the iPod classic's flat back and sides.

Lastly, the camera, microphone, and rear-flash will be located on the back. The headphone jack, Lightning port and two bottom microphones and speaker will be located at the bottom.

A budget iPhone has been in the rumour-mill for quite sometime. The latest report was from The Wall Street Journal this month which said Apple was working on a lower-end smartphone with a less-expensive body. It is thought to take on Android in emerging markets like China.

Also this month, Horwitz provided details on the next-gen iPad mini and iPhone 5S. According to the report, we can expect the iPad mini to launch in October with a Retina display and the iPhone 5S in July with a 13-megapixel camera.

Of course rumours are rumours, especially with Apple, but it’s worth noting that Horwitz has been right in the past.

He was one of the first to correctly peg the iPhone 5 as having a smaller dock connector and provided some of the first details for the third-generation iPad. There have been a couple of wrong reports so far, including that the iPad would feature NFC, but his track record is relatively good.

Apple is also said to release a 128GB fourth-generation iPad in the near future.

We'll keep you posted.