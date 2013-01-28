iOS 6.1 now available with Siri movie ticket purchasing and extended LTE

Apple has released iOS 6.1 to the masses, adding LTE for more countries worldwide, the ability to purchase movie tickets via Siri, and download individual songs via iTunes Match.

The focal point of iOS 6.1, available over-the-air for the iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad (third and fourth generation), iPad mini, iPad 2 and iPod touch (fourth and fifth generation), is that LTE capabilities will be extended to an additional 36 iPhone carriers and 23 additional iPad carriers around the world.

“iOS 6.1 brings LTE support to more markets around the world, so even more users can enjoy ultrafast Safari browsing, FaceTime video calls, iCloud services, and iTunes and App Store downloads,” according to Phillip Schiller, Apple SVP of worldwide marketing.

More minor updates include that US iPhone users will now be able to purchase movie tickets using Siri through a service called Fandango. The feature was found in previous iOS 6.1 betas as early as November, and only requires a user to request a specific movie. Siri will provide show times and then provide a button to finish the purchase through the Fandango app.

iOS 6.1 also brings back the ability to download individual song in iTunes Match, rather than full albums and playlists.

Lastly, Schiller noted the incredibly fast rollout of iOS 6.0 last autumn and into the new year. “iOS 6 is the world’s most advanced mobile operating system, and with nearly 300 million iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices on iOS 6 in just five months, it may be the most popular new version of an OS in history."

You can download the latest iOS 6.1 update via iTunes or over-the-air from your iOS device. Find if LTE is supported in your country via the source link below.