Apple to include 128GB model in next-generation iOS devices?

On Saturday, Apple released iOS 6.1 beta 5 to developers, giving them a chance to test the software before it's released to the masses. Interestingly, a few developers noted code hinting to a 128GB model coming in Apple's product line at some point.

First spotted by iDownloadBlog, the 128GB system partition key was found in the "iOS 6.1 BuildManifest" file, but not in the iOS 6.0 currently offered on customers' iOS devices.

While this doesn't mean that Apple will release a 128GB model positively, it does offer some solid evidence. Beta versions of iOS have hinted to future features before, including Siri Dictation for iPad and speed increases in future devices. As you can see below, there is now a 128 listing.

The iOS 6.1 software is currently available to developers a part of Apple's Developer Program, which gives early access for testing purposes. While beta 5 of iOS 6.1 isn't listed as the "Golden Master" version (or version for public release), developers have noted that it is ready to roll out to the masses, possibly soon.

A 128GB model would offer double the amount of storage currently offered by Apple. Both the latest iPhone and iPad are offered in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB variants. It's not clear if Apple would make the 32GB model the base and use 16GB only for last-generation devices.

Recent reports have pointed to Apple releasing the next-generation iPhone in July and iPad mini in October. Could a 128GB model be included?

Update Conveniently, a new report notes that Apple is releasing a new version of the fourth-generation iPad, thought to be a 128GB version.

Would you be interested in a 128GB model?