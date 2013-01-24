  jOBS clip shows Aston Kutcher as Steve Jobs geeking out

With the Steve Jobs biopic jOBS is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on 25 January, the majority of us won't be able to view it until it hits cinemas in the US on 19 April.. To hold us over, we now have our first look at a scene from the movie.

ET has released a clip of Steve Jobs, played by Ashton Kutcher, and Steve Wozniak (Josh Gad) walking through the parking lot at HP talking about building the first computer operating system.

Wozniak is apprehensive about the idea, saying: "Although we have developed something that we like, nobody wants to buy a computer. None." Jobs famously responds: "How can anyone know what he wants if he has not yet seen what it is?"

jOBS takes a look at the "defining 30 years of Steve Jobs's life", from 1971 up to the creation of the first iPod, including his stints at NeXT and Pixar. It also stars Dermot Mulroney, Lukas Haas, J.K. Simmons and Matthew Modine.

Interestingly, Steve Wozniak told Gizmodo that the clip above is completely false in reality. "Not close...we never had such interaction and roles...I'm not even sure what it's getting at...personalities are very wrong although mine is closer."

A second biopic is set to be based on the best-selling biography by Walter Isaacson and written by The Social Network scribe Aaron Sorkin. The Sorkin version has yet to enter full production, and is not expected to be released this year.

We'll be waiting to hear early viewers' first impressions from Sundance.

What do you think? Does Kutcher play Jobs well?