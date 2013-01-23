Apple sold 2 million Apple TVs last quarter
During a conference call with investors, Apple announced that it sold 2 million Apple TVs during its fiscal Q1 2013, up 1.3 million from last quarter, and 60 per cent or 1.4 million year on year.
The Apple TV has continued to be a niche device for the company, as it works on the rumoured television set slated for a 2014 release. During its fiscal 2012, Apple sold 5 million Apple TV units and, going into 2013, the company seems to be off to a great start.
Apple CEO Tim Cook commented on the future of the Apple TV, saying the company woulf "pull the string" to see where the living room device takes them.
On the company's last earnings call, Cook said: "If you look at the size of revenue of this business versus our other businesses, it’s quite small. So, it still has hobby label. However, it’s beloved hobby. We continue to focus on it and continue to believe there is something more there.”
