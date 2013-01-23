  1. Home
Apple iCloud now has 250M users, as 2bn iMessages are sent per-day

Apple announced during its Q1 2013 financial earnings call that there are now 250 million iCloud users on the service, up from 150M in July, likely thanks to the slew of iOS devices sold during the quarter. 

iCloud was announced in October 2011, providing a way for users to store music and files from applications to remote servers. Included on iOS 5, iOS 6, Lion, and Mountain Lion, users are required to opt-in to the service. So 250 million users is certainly impressive, as iCloud once sat at 85 million users in January 2012.

Additionally, the folks in Cupertino have announced that its customers are sending a whopping 2 billion iMessages a day from iOS and Macs. It's ironic, as the service seems to be going down daily.

Apple announced record Q1 2013 earnings reporting $54.5 billion in revenue, $13.1 billion in net profit, 47.8 million iPhones, 22.9 million iPads, 12.7 million iPods, and 4.1 million Macs sold.

