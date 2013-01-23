  1. Home
Apple announces Q1 2013 earnings: $54.5bn revenue, $13.1bn net profit, 47.8M iPhones, 22.9M iPads, 12.7M iPods, 4.1M Macs

Apple has announced record Q1 2013 earnings reporting $54.5 billion in revenue, $13.1 billion in net profit, 47.8 million iPhones, 22.9 million iPads, 12.7 million iPods, and 4.1 million Macs sold.

"We’re thrilled with record revenue of over $54 billion and sales of over 75 million iOS devices in a single quarter,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re very confident in our product pipeline as we continue to focus on innovation and making the best products in the world.”

The increase in sales came from the Christmas season. Interestingly, the Mac and iPod were the only products down in sales selling 4.1 million  and 12.7 million, compared to 5.2 million and 15.4 million respectively, last quarter. We expect this is because of the iPhone and iPad's dominance among the consumer market, selling 833,333 iOS devices per day.

“We’re pleased to have generated over $23 billion in cash flow from operations during the quarter,” said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple’s CFO. “We established new all-time quarterly records for iPhone and iPad sales, significantly broadened our ecosystem, and generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever.”

For the first time Apple has detailed revenue in China, where it saw $6.8 billion in revenue, up 67 pr cent  on a year ago.

Even with the crazy numbers, investors are calling the earnings a miss. The AAPL stock has fallen almost 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Moving into the year, the company is expecting revenue between $41 billion and $43 billion for fiscal Q2 2013 (the current quarter). 

Apple will be holding a conference call with investors at 10pm to talk about the quarter. Pocket-lint will be tuning into the call for the latest, where the company usually drops awesome information.

