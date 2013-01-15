  Apple VP of Retail Jerry McDougal leaves company, as head of retail search continues

Apple vice-president of retail Jerry McDougal has left the company, according to a report.

IfoAppleStore reports McDougal left to spend more time with family and that his departure was not work related. He joined the company in 2000 when he was hired by former boss Ron Johnson, mastermind of the Apple Store we know today.

This is the second key retail employee to leave the company in recent months, as senior vice-president of retail John Browett was booted out along with Scott Forstall last autumn after issues in the retail sector.

McDougal's responsibilities at Apple included retail marketing, product merchandising, store operations, loss prevention and customer loyalty programmes. He was key in the launch of new stores and was often in attendance at grand openings.

Apple has continued its search to find a replacement for Browett for SVP of retail in recent months. Meanwhile, the retail team reports directly to Tim Cook.

There has yet to be official confirmation from Apple. We expect to hear plenty of news about the retail sector on the company's upcoming second-quarter financial earnings call next week.

Update Apple confirmed the news to AllThingsD, saying Jim Bean, VP of finance, is moving to retail.

"Retail has an incredibly strong network of leaders at the store and regional level, and they will continue the excellent work they’ve done over the past decade to revolutionise retailing with unique, innovative services and a focus on the customer that is second to none,” Apple spokesman Steve Dowling said.

“Jim Bean is moving to retail to help support our store teams. Jim has been at Apple for 15 years and is a great leader who understands our culture and focus on customer service."